Baytown

Crews Searching Texas Bayou for Boaters After Distress Call

By Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard searched a Texas bayou Tuesday after receiving a call that a boat with seven people aboard was taking on water.

On Monday night, a boater made a mayday radio transmission and said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The boater said there were four adults and three children aboard the vessel, and all radio communications were lost following the initial report, the Coast Guard said.

Crews were searching early Tuesday by helicopter and boat for any sign of vessel or those aboard, the Coast Guard said.

Baytown
