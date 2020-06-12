Couple Allegedly Tied to Minnesota Protest Fires May Be in Texas; ATF Offers Reward

A man and his girlfriend wanted in connection with several fires set during recent protests in St. Paul, Minnesota are on the run and could be in Texas, according to investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for the couple, identified as Jose Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif. Officials said the couple was believed to be headed south and that they could be in Texas.

“This individual was seen at multiple locations igniting fires in our community, to include at the Gordon Parks High School that serves disadvantaged youth,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz.

Officials said video of Felan, who has multiple felony convictions for drug offenses, burglary and aggravated assault, went viral.

The ATF said Felan has a distinctive mole on his outer left arm and a tattoo with the name "Mena" with a large crown on the inside of his right forearm.

In a post on their website and on Twitter, the ATF included a number of photographs of Felan taken from video.

“We’re hoping the reward money will help convince those who may know the suspect to come forward with information. He may or may not be from the Twin Cities area,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. pic.twitter.com/Wz2kYx5n5k — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) June 7, 2020

Anyone with information can contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information anonymously via ReportIt.com.