Country Singer Neal McCoy’s Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames

Country singer Neal McCoy posted video Saturday morning of his tour bus going up in flames.

The East Texas native shared the video on his Facebook page while first responders arrived and started to work to put the fire out.

In the video, McCoy says he and his band were on their way to a show in Alexandria, Louisiana, when the bus burst into flames and they had to make a run for it.

Posted by Neal McCoy on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Posted by Neal McCoy on Saturday, February 8, 2020

Last “Pledge” with Old Glory!!! Posted by Neal McCoy on Saturday, February 8, 2020

He narrates as police officers and firefighters arrive on the scene. In the video, he also says he thinks there's a chance fire crews extinguished the fire before it damaged the trailer containing the band's equipment.

He says he's grateful everyone made it out safely. The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday night.