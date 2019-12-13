Galveston

Council: Horse Manure Still OK on Texas City’s Beaches

In a win for Texas horseback riders, the Galveston City Council won't implement a requirement for people to pick up horse manure left behind on public beaches

By Associated Press

Getty Images

City leaders in Galveston have turned down a proposal that would require horseback riders to pick up what their animals leave behind on the beach after equestrians argued that horse manure is harmless.

One person even brought a bag of manure to Thursday's city council meeting while arguing against the measure, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

"It is really pretty much non-toxic and doesn't do anything," said island veterinarian Lea Fistein, as she placed her fingers into the bag of manure. "It's really the only feces I would touch with my hands.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

TEMPLE 5 hours ago

Details Sparse After a Texas Man is Fatally Shot by a Police Officer

texas Dec 13

George P. Bush Says GOP Can’t Let ‘Racist’ Episodes Slide

City code requires people to clean up pet waste left behind on public beaches, but horses are exempt from that rule. City staff members had suggested lifting the exclusion for horses.

Horse riders told the council that requiring riders to pick up manure would prevent people from riding on the beach because it's difficult to carry the necessary equipment to remove the droppings.

The council opted Thursday to keep the exclusion for horses but directed city staff to explore regulations for riding businesses or large groups of horses.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Galveston
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us