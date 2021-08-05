Corpus Christi Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Officer

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a man who shot a police officer on Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred on August 4 at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the 5900 block of Weber.

Police said while officers were investigating the incident, the suspect began shooting at one of the officers.

The officer was struck multiples times, causing severe injuries, police said.

According to police, the officer, Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez, sustained major injuries but is in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital.

Dominguez is a 20-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department, police said.

Police said an attempted capital murder warrant with a $1,000,000 bond has been issued for the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Powell. Powell is described as a 5'8" male who weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Powell is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, anyone with information about the whereabouts of Joshua Powell should call either 911, 886-2600, or 888-TIPS.