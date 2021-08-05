Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot Officer

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a man who shot a police officer on Wednesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred on August 4 at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the 5900 block of Weber.

Police said while officers were investigating the incident, the suspect began shooting at one of the officers. 

The officer was struck multiples times, causing severe injuries, police said.

According to police, the officer, Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez, sustained major injuries but is in stable condition and being treated at a local hospital.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dominguez is a 20-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department, police said.

Police said an attempted capital murder warrant with a $1,000,000 bond has been issued for the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Powell. Powell is described as a 5'8" male who weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

water park 51 mins ago

Texas Water Park Chemical Leak Blamed on Filtration System

texas 14 hours ago

At Least 10 Dead as Van Carrying Migrants Crashes in Texas

Powell is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said. 

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, anyone with information about the whereabouts of Joshua Powell should call either 911, 886-2600, or 888-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Corpus ChristishootingCorpus Christi police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us