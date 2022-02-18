Conroe ISD High School Baseball Coach Accused of Soliciting Minors Online for Sex

A high school baseball coach at a school district near Houston who has been accused of soliciting minors online for sex was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a report by KPRC in Houston, 30-year-old Joseph Madison Johnson of Spring works at Caney Creek High School in Conroe Independent School District.

He was arrested in the parking lot of the school for online solicitation of a minor, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Johnson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

