Conroe

Conroe ISD High School Baseball Coach Accused of Soliciting Minors Online for Sex

NBC 5 News

A high school baseball coach at a school district near Houston who has been accused of soliciting minors online for sex was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a report by KPRC in Houston, 30-year-old Joseph Madison Johnson of Spring works at Caney Creek High School in Conroe Independent School District.

He was arrested in the parking lot of the school for online solicitation of a minor, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Johnson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Click here to read the full report on the KPRC website.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

ConroeHoustonHarris Countysexual misconductonline solicitation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us