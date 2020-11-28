Community Joins in on Parade for Young Boy Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

A massive show of love and support for five-year-old birthday boy Raiden Gonzalez.

The community showed up in full force and took part in a nearly hour-long car parade.

"It's just amazing, you know, what San Antonio is doing for him, "Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas said.

Read more from San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI.

Raiden's mom and his dad both recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Raiden's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help the 5-year-old.