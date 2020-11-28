San Antonio

Community Joins in on Parade for Young Boy Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

WOAI-TV

A massive show of love and support for five-year-old birthday boy Raiden Gonzalez.

The community showed up in full force and took part in a nearly hour-long car parade.

"It's just amazing, you know, what San Antonio is doing for him, "Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Denton 52 mins ago

Denton County Woman Shares COVID-19 Warning From Hospital Bed

Read more from San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI.

Raiden's mom and his dad both recently lost their battles with COVID-19.

Raiden's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help the 5-year-old.

This article tagged under:

San Antoniocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us