COMING UP: Texas AG Ken Paxton Expected to Address Upcoming Impeachment Vote

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced a news conference Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page.

The attorney general, who is on the brink of impeachment after years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations, will be speaking from Austin.

Paxton did not say what he planned to discuss, but it's expected he'll address the 20 articles of impeachment that were unanimously approved Thursday by the GOP-led House Committee on General Investigating and a historic vote on the resolution planned for Saturday afternoon.

Paxton, on Thursday night, issued the following statement on Twitter after the adoption of House Resolution 2377.