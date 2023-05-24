LIVE NOW: President Biden to Mark One Year Anniversary of Uvalde Massacre

President Joe Biden will mark the one-year anniversary of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

On May 24, 2022, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two adults. Another 17 people who were injured in the shooting survived the attack.

The president will deliver remarks from the White House at about 2:30 p.m. CT honoring the victims of the shooting. The president is also expected to reiterate his call for Congress to enact legislation that will help stop the epidemic of gun violence in America.

An NBC News Special Report including the president's remarks will be available in the video player at the top of this page.

Last year, the president and first lady visited Uvalde in the days after the shooting and met with the families of the children killed in the shooting.

’“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said with emotion from the White House after the shooting. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

A moment of silence was held in Texas at 11:30 a.m., coinciding with the moment the shooting began.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.