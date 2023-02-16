COMING UP: Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State Address

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will lay out his legislative priorities in his State of the State address Thursday night.

During his address, Abbott will also highlight exceptional Texans from across the state, and outline his plans for building the Texas of tomorrow.

"Texas is the apex of opportunity, where infinite possibilities allow our people to climb from humble beginnings to the heights of success," said Abbott in a statement. "This 88th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to transform the lives of Texans for generations and build an even brighter future for our state. We have already accomplished so many great things for the people of Texas-working together, we will continue charting a course for the Texas of tomorrow."

Last week Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released his list of the Top 30 legislative priorities for the Texas Senate, a list that targeted property tax reform, higher education and children's safety, among the priorities.

Abbott made headlines in recent days after his office told state agencies and public universities to stop considering diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the hiring process because they were illegal. He also told a crowd in Dallas that he wants to see legislation passed that would ban transgender athletes from competing in college sports in Texas.

The State of the State address will be available to be streamed in the video player at the top of this story, as well as in our NBC 5 TV app on Roku and Fire and on our Dallas-Fort Worth news channels on Roku and Samsung TV Plus. Visit nbcdfw.com/everywhere for help in finding us on your streaming device.