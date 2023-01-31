COMING UP: Gov. Abbott Briefing on Severe Weather Conditions Impacting Texas

A live press conference will appear in the video player above.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a press conference with state officials Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. from the State Operations Center in Austin on the state's response to severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week.

Winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings have been in place for a large portion of Texas since Monday, including Dallas-Fort Worth, where the warning goes until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said it had received numerous reports of crashes on bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways as a band of moderate sleet storms moves over the Metroplex and road conditions continue to worsen.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, say the grid is currently holding steady and that they aren’t asking for any areas to conserve power. ERCOT officials are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems as icy weather and frigid temperatures affect North Texas and other parts of the state this week.

Grid experts who spoke to NBC 5 cautioned the ice may impact wind turbines that produce power in West Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and cloudy conditions are expected to limit solar power production. Temperatures in Houston and San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing, which could help significantly alleviate any power concerns.

This week’s weather forecast is a lot different from February 2021, when a potent winter storm brought a deep freeze to Texas that lasted for days, and triggered power outages that left millions in the dark.

The warmer temperature in South Texas this week should significantly reduce statewide power demand, grid watchers said, leaving only very low odds for any widespread outages.

“There's some snow and ice associated with this, but nothing like during Uri, I mean, that was, you know, just an extraordinary event. And, this doesn't look anything like that” said Doug Lewin, an Austin-based energy consultant.

ERCOT is reminding Texans who experience an outage to call their local power provider.