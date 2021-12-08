ERCOT, PUC Say Texas Grid ‘Stronger, More Reliable' and ‘The Lights Will Stay On'

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission updated Texans Wednesday morning on the state's preps for winter conditions.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones specifically addressed "changes their organizations are making to improve grid reliability for the winter."

Lake said the ERCOT grid is stronger and more reliable than ever and that the lights will stay on in Texas this winter as a result of the changes made.

Texas was hit hard by a winter storm in February 2021 that covered much of the state in snow and ice and left millions of people without power and heat for several days. The deaths of more than 100 people have been attributed to the storm and loss of utility services. Reporters, citizens, and lawmakers called for investigations into ERCOT, the agency that manages the state's power grid, and demanded accountability for the loss of power and lives.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in June that legislative reforms would "fix all of the flaws" but then the very next month demanded aggressive action from state utility regulators Tuesday to shore up that grid.

After months of promises, legislative hearings and debates Texas lawmakers passed a series of bills over the weekend aimed at preventing another electricity disaster, like the one that crippled the state in February.

This story will be updated with details from Wednesday's news conference.