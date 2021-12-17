College Station Police Searching for Missing 54-Year-Old Woman

A Texas CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 54-year-old woman who was last seen in College Station on Thursday.

According to the College Station Police Department, Tabatha Lynn Carpenter is described as a white female who is 54 years old, 5' 5" tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Police said Carpenter has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen at 7:20 p.m. in the 2700 block Jennifer Circle in College Station in a white 2018 Toyota 4Runner with the Texas license plate CPAWS, police said.

According to police, law enforcement officials believe that Carpenter's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this endangered missing person is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

A CLEAR Alert is for those that do not qualify under the Amber Alert or Silver Alert. The CLEAR Alert is for individuals who may be in danger of bodily injury or death, or if the individual has been kidnapped or abducted.