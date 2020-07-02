Closures and Curfews Hit Texas Beaches Ahead of July 4 Holiday Weekend

Many Texas beaches will have restrictions this weekend for the Independence Day holiday in an effort to reduce the spike of COVID-19 cases.

Cameron County announced Monday that it would be closing public access points to the beaches within the county to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The county's parks will also be closed. The closure began on Tuesday and will run through Monday, July 13.

However, some South Padre Island beaches will remain open despite the Cameron County orders.

Cameron County also announced a curfew. For those 17-years-old or younger, the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. For those 18-years-old or older, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Both of these are in place unless a citizen is out for an emergency or providing an essential service.

Galveston has announced similar measures for city beaches. Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough also said that he would consider closing certain access points for the remainder of the summer.

In Port Aransas, Mayor Barbara Canales placed a curfew on the beaches and is prohibiting vehicles from being driven on the beach. The curfew on the beaches will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday, June 30 until July 11.