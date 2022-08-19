DallasNews.com

Chuck Norris Stars in PSA for School Safety Tip System ‘iWatch Texas'

Gov. Greg Abbott is touting the program to prevent school shootings

By Meghan Mangrum - The Dallas Morning News

iWatch Texas PSA via Gov. Greg Abbott on YouTube

Actor Chuck Norris is promoting a tool that Texas leaders are leaning on to prevent the next school shooting.

With students headed back to class across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled out a public service campaign for iWatch Texas that featured the Walker, Texas Ranger star.

In the new PSA, Norris — who starred in the TV series from 1993 to 2001 — said he loves “bringing bad guys to justice.”

The reporting system allows anyone to anonymously report suspicious activities or behaviors that could indicate criminal, terrorism, or school safety-related threats.

The iWatch system was put in place after a shooting at Santa Fe High School outside Houston in 2018.

