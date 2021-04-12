Chip, Joanna Gaines to Turn Waco Newspaper Building Into Their Headquarters

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking over another building in downtown Waco, this time to house a new headquarters for their expanding Magnolia lifestyle brand.

Magnolia told city officials last week that it will move into The Waco Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave., just a few blocks from the company's Magnolia at the Silos shopping district, the city's biggest tourist attraction.

Magnolia said it plans to spend $13.6 million to renovate the three-story, 110,000-square-foot building that housed the newspaper for 70 years.

