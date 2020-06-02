Child’s Body Found in Dumpster During Search for Missing Waco Boy

Officials in Waco are working to identify the body of a small child found in a dumpster Tuesday morning.

The child was found while police were looking for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales, a boy reported missing Monday and the subject of a statewide Amber Alert where the child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

While officials have not positively identified the child who was found Monday morning or confirmed whether it is the missing boy, the Amber Alert was canceled at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The child's remains were found at about 8 a.m. inside a dumpster near the intersection of North 27th Street and Alice Avenue, a residential area on the city's northwest side.

A church is located at the intersection and a fire station is a block away. Images from Google Maps show a dumpster on church property along Alice Avenue.

The Amber Alert for Gonzales was issued at about 8 p.m. with police saying the boy was last seen at Cameron Park, near N. University Parks and Herring Avenue. It's not immediately clear how the child came to be missing or if police had a person of interest wanted in connection with the child's disappearance.

The location where Gonzales was reported missing and the area where a child's body was found are about two miles apart.

