Charter Bus From Dallas Hits Highway Barrier in Houston, 6 Hospitalized

HOUSTON — Six people were taken to the hospital after a charter bus hit a highway barrier in Houston on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it, police said.

Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening and five passengers were taken to the hospital for observation only.

Fire officials said those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.

After the crash, authorities worked to dislodge the bus from the barrier, which was made up of plastic barrels. A tow truck company with a crane was brought in to lift the bus off of the barrier.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.