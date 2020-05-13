texas

Charges Filed Against Woman in Fatal North Dakota Crash Involving TX Man

A woman suspected of driving impaired and causing a crash that killed a Texas man is facing criminal charges in North Dakota

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Terri Yelllow Hammer, of Fort Yates, on three felony charges in the May 6 crash in Morton County.

Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas, died at the scene. His passenger in his pickup, Angelea Magilke, 48, was injured.

Yellow Hammer lost control of her SUV, crossed the center line and struck the pickup, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Yellow Hammer showed signs of methamphetamine use, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. She is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal vehicular homicide and vehicular injury.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

