Central Texas Wildfire Still in Check; No Structures Damaged

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the fire that started in the Bastrop State Park Tuesday was 70% contained Thursday afternoon after charring 812 acres.
Firefighters were mopping up a Central Texas wildfire Thursday after holding it in check for a day with no structures reported damaged or persons injured, officials said.

The Forest Service said the increase from a Thursday morning estimate of 783 acres resulted from more accurate mapping.

In statements Thursday, officials assured no further spread of the flames and that all evacuation orders and public road closures were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said a prescribed fire set in the state park Tuesday spread outside the park boundaries. The park is just east of Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

