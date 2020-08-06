Central Texas Motorcyclist Uploads Footage of Speeding Violation to YouTube, Gets Ticket

A motorcyclist in Williamson County was given a ticket for speeding when reaching speeds of up to 144 miles per hour after uploading a video of his violation to YouTube, a Williamson County constable said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

In the Facebook post, the Williamson County constable "made the decision, in the interest of Public Safety, not to pursue (the motorcyclist) on the toll road at a dangerously high rate of speed."

But the motorcyclist uploaded a video of the speeding violation to YouTube, where the constable found the video, which showed the speedometer reaching speeds of up to 144 miles per hour.

Other YouTube videos showed the license plate of the motorcycle, and the constable sent a ticket to the motorcyclist.