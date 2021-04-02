Customs and Border Protection Announces Opening of Temporary Processing Facility in Eagle Pass

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced the opening of a soft-sided facility in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The facility's primary purpose is to safely and quickly process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody, CBP said.

According to CBP, the 90,000 square foot facility will be weatherproof, climate-controlled, and will areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.

CBP said the new facility's design is similar to that of recently constructed soft-sided facilities.

The facility sits on five acres of land adjacent to the Eagle Pass South Station, which houses the Del Rio Sector Central Processing Center, and it will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector, CBP said.

Since April 2020, CBP said it has seen an increase in border encounters from the Western Hemisphere due in part to worsening economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters affecting the area.