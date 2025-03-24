Houston

Dozens of cattle escape broken-down trailer, shut down traffic on I-45 in Houston

At least 31 cattle were reportedly running along the northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 in Houston on Monday. One animal was hit by a car which overturned

By NBCDFW Staff

At least 31 cattle were running free on Interstate 45 outside of Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the latch on a broken down trailer opened.
KPRC

It was a wild scene on Interstate 45 near Houston on Monday after at least 31 cattle escaped from a trailer when it broke down on the highway.

The cattle came from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and took off running on the interstate after the trailer door became unlatched. It's unclear whether the trailer was adequately secured before the cattle escaped.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
At least 31 cattle were running free on Interstate 45 outside of Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the latch on a broken down trailer opened.
KPRC
KPRC
At least 31 cattle were running free on Interstate 45 outside of Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the latch on a broken-down trailer opened.

Video from KPRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Houston, showed the animals running down the northbound and southbound lanes with police, deputies and handlers in pursuit, trying to wrangle them.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Several lanes of the highway near Spring were closed Monday as first responders worked to locate and corral most of the animals into pens.

At least one of the animals was hit by a car, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver's condition is not immediately known.

At least 31 cattle were running free on Interstate 45 outside of Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the latch on a broken down trailer opened.
KPRC
KPRC
At least 31 cattle were running free on Interstate 45 outside of Houston, Texas, on Monday, March 24, 2025, after the latch on a broken-down trailer opened.

Officials said that on Monday afternoon, the remaining animals were still loose in the area.

Traffic along Interstate 45 was backed up for several miles while the cattle were rounded up.

Tesla 3 hours ago

FBI issues warning to Tesla drivers; ‘Incendiary' devices found at Austin showroom

Arlington 4 hours ago

Six Flags Over Texas ends cash payments, requires chaperones for some guests

Death Penalty 7 hours ago

The Supreme Court rejects a Texas death row inmate's appeal

This article tagged under:

Houston
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us