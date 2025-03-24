It was a wild scene on Interstate 45 near Houston on Monday after at least 31 cattle escaped from a trailer when it broke down on the highway.

The cattle came from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and took off running on the interstate after the trailer door became unlatched. It's unclear whether the trailer was adequately secured before the cattle escaped.

Video from KPRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Houston, showed the animals running down the northbound and southbound lanes with police, deputies and handlers in pursuit, trying to wrangle them.

Several lanes of the highway near Spring were closed Monday as first responders worked to locate and corral most of the animals into pens.

At least one of the animals was hit by a car, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver's condition is not immediately known.

Officials said that on Monday afternoon, the remaining animals were still loose in the area.

Traffic along Interstate 45 was backed up for several miles while the cattle were rounded up.