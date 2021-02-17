Cars, Fire Engine in San Antonio Unable to Get Traction on Icy Roads

As Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect throughout Texas, travel is near impossible in many locations due to ice-covered roads.

One fire truck in San Antonio fell victim to these hazardous driving conditions as firefighters attempted to respond to a structure fire on Wednesday morning.

Engine 39 was traveling northwest at the intersection of Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive shortly after 2 a.m. when it hit a patch of ice on the road.

The fire engine was unable to move as its wheels spun on flat ground.

Other vehicles in San Antonio faced similar issues as they tried to drive south on the Interstate 35 Service Road near Pat Booker Road.

The cars began sliding into each other as they attempted to drive up a hill.

According to officials, many roads near San Antonio were solid ice, making it difficult for drivers to operate their vehicles.

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging Texans to limit necessary driving while its crews work round-the-clock to treat roads.