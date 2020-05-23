CENTRAL TEXAS

Candidate for Texas GOP Chair Allen West Injured in Motorcycle Crash Near Waco

By The Associated Press

Allen West, LTC (Ret.) and Former Member of Congress, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington, Thursday, June 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Central Texas.

West's wife wrote on Facebook that his motorcycle was hit outside Waco and he was in the emergency room.

"On my way to hospital now," Angela Graham-West wrote Saturday evening.

She did not immediately release additional details about his condition.

NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News reported that West attended a rally Saturday morning at the Texas Capitol that was focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines told the newspaper West got in the accident on the way back from the rally.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after he left Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama's impeachment.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

