George W. Bush

Bush Family's Texas Home Eyed for National Park Designation

From left, former first lady Barbara Bush, President George H.W. Bush and former president George W. Bush hold hands during the invocation during the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center Thursday, April 25, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
AP

The Texas house where former U.S. President George W. Bush spent his childhood is under study for possible designation as a national park, the National Park Service said Friday.

In a statement, the service said it has scheduled a Jan. 26 virtual meeting to review a special resource study on what has been named the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara Bush and their children lived in the Midland, Texas, home from November 1951 to November 1955.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Mansfield 12 hours ago

Mansfield Man Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again After it Nearly Claimed His Life

Congress directed the study in 2019. A comment period on the project closes on Feb. 28.

This article tagged under:

George W. BushGeorge H.W. BushBarbara Bush
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us