Houston

Buffalo Bills Player Charged With Drunk Driving in Texas

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday by police in the Houston area and charged with drunk driving and illegally carrying a gun.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies pulled Oliver over after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city, local media outlets reported, citing jail and police records and statements from sheriff's officials.

The deputies found an open beer and a pistol in Oliver's truck, according to sheriff's officials.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 3 hours ago

Police Shoot Man After Woman Fatally Stabbed Outside Houston Store

graduation 4 hours ago

Class of 2020 Enters a World in Crisis

Video published by the Montgomery County Police Reporter appears to show officers examining Oliver's eyes and having him walk in a line on the roadside before putting him in handcuffs.

Oliver is from Houston, where he also played his college career. He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2019 draft. Montgomery County records did not list Oliver as being in the jail Sunday morning.

The team said in a statement that "we are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information."

Oliver's agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonBuffalo Bills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us