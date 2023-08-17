‘Buc-ee's Bud-ee,' company is hiring someone to taste test Buc-ee's snacks

It’s a Buc-ee’s lover’s dream come true. FinaceBuzz is hiring a “Buc-ee’s Bud-ee” to taste and rate iconic snacks.

The media outlet is looking to pay one hungry traveler $1,000 to taste-test and review 25 popular foods from the Texas-based roadside stop Buc-ee’s

The taste tester position is not affiliated with Buc-ee's, but the store is always excited to have people enjoy their brisket and clean restrooms according to Buc-ee's marketing and communications team.

The requirements for the position include living near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location, be willing to try almost any snack, be 18 years of age and be able to document the experience through written product reviews and photographs.

FinaceBuzz wants to share with their readers what snacks are worth it at Buc-ee’s, according to the listing posted on their website.

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets, Hippo tacos, kolaches and homemade fudge are just a few of the items they want the Buc-ee’s Bud-ee to review.

The selected taste tester will get paid $1,000 and given $250 to cover the cost of food, gas and some beaver-themed merchandise.

Applications are due by Sept. 11 and the chosen candidate will be selected by Sept. 18. After being notified the taste tester will have two weeks to complete their review.

Apply at finacebuzz.com