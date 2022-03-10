Midland County

Boy, 14, Killed by Deputy at Midland Apartment Identified

Texas Rangers investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager by Midland County deputy

NBC 5 News

The person fatally shot last week by a sheriff's deputy at a Midland-area apartment complex has been identified as a 14-year-old boy, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff's deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March 3 at an apartment complex.

In a news release on the day of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The release said that since the person didn't have a state-issued identification card or driver's license on him, authorities were working to identify him.

Herrera's family members said they were notified Tuesday that authorities had identified him as the person killed. DPS said a medical examiner's office identified him using dental records.

DPS said the deputy who was involved in the shooting wasn't injured and was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

