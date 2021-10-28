Houston

Boy, 10, Killed in Apparent Accidental Shooting Inside Vehicle: Police

Boy was fatally shot by another 10-year-old, police tell KPRC-TV in Houston

houston police
Houston Police Department

A 10-year-old Houston boy is dead in what police described as an "unintentional shooting" Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Houston police said the shooting took place in a vehicle and that officers were called at about 3 p.m. to an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, police said two 10-year-old boys were in a vehicle handling a gun, but it was unclear which of the boys were handling the gun when it went off.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, KPRC reported.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

austin texas 1 hour ago

City's Attempt to Cut Texas Man's Grass Leads to Standoff, Fire and His Death: Police

tornadoes 5 hours ago

Tornadoes Damage Homes, Buildings Across Texas and Louisiana

It's not yet clear if an adult was with the boy's when the shooting occurred or how they gained access to the weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This article tagged under:

HoustonHouston policegun violencehouston homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us