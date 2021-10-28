Boy, 10, Killed in Apparent Accidental Shooting Inside Vehicle: Police

A 10-year-old Houston boy is dead in what police described as an "unintentional shooting" Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Houston police said the shooting took place in a vehicle and that officers were called at about 3 p.m. to an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, police said two 10-year-old boys were in a vehicle handling a gun, but it was unclear which of the boys were handling the gun when it went off.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, KPRC reported.

It's not yet clear if an adult was with the boy's when the shooting occurred or how they gained access to the weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.