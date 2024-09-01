texas

Partial collapse of bleachers at Texas rodeo arena leaves 12 injured

Saturday night's collapse happened at the Kendall County Fairgrounds in Boerne

By Nadia Lathan | Associated Press

NBCDFW.com

Authorities are investigating the weekend collapse of a portion of bleachers at a rodeo arena in Texas, injuring 12 people near San Antonio.

Emergency responders arrived at the rodeo arena shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in Boerne, about 30 miles north of San Antonio, said Boerne assistant fire chief Walter Ball.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Four people were treated at the scene of Saturday night's collapse at the Kendall County Fairgrounds while eight others were taken to hospitals with six of those since released, according to Ball.

An initial inspection by the Boerne Fire Marshal and the city code compliance office Sunday morning found that a more thorough investigation by a structural engineer is needed to determine the cause of the collapse before the arena can be reopened.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a social media post by the Kendall County Fair Association, Sunday night's rodeo performance was canceled, but attendees could still enjoy the final day of the fair to eat, shop, and see live entertainment.

—-

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us