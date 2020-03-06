Houston

Boeing Hit With 61 Safety Fixes for Astronaut Capsule

By Marcia Dunn

The Boeing logo hangs on the corporate world headquarters building of Boeing November 28, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. Orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw an 8.3 percent decrease in October. Aircraft orders dropped 45 percent for the same period.

Boeing has been hit with 61 safety fixes for its astronaut capsule. NASA on Friday released the outcome of a joint investigation into last year's botched test flight of Boeing's Starliner space capsule.

The Starliner ended up in the wrong orbit because of software errors and never made it to the International Space Station.

NASA officials say they've categorized the aborted flight as a serious "high-visibility close call" that could have destroyed the Starliner -- twice.

NASA still has not decided whether to make Boeing repeat the flight without a crew or go straight to putting astronauts on board.

