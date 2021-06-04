Body of Newborn Baby Found in Houston-Area Portable Toilet

The body of a newborn baby was found Thursday in a portable toilet at a Houston-area riverside park, authorities said.

Maj. Susan Cotter of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said workers emptying the chemical toilet found the body. She said the umbilical cord was still attached, and the baby appeared full term.

She said workers had last emptied the toilet about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy will be conducted. Cotter urged anyone with information to contact authorities.