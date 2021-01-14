Body of Missing Tyler Man Found After His Car Located Near Wooded Area

The search for a missing Tyler man ended this week when his body was found in a ditch not far from where his car was located a day before.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, had been missing since Jan. 6. His red Mazda was found near a wooded area off a county road near Loop 49 in Tyler Tuesday night.

KETK-TV reported the Tyler Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office brought out dogs Tuesday night to help with the search but were not able to locate Stiefer until the next morning.

Stiefer's family said he is "very ill" with Crohn's disease and was in a lot of pain.

“He was just a fun, fun-loving, joyful person with a good sense of humor,” Stiefer's mother, Carys, told KETK.

According to KETK, law enforcement said there were no signs of foul play and that an autopsy will determine Stiefer's cause of death.