Rockport

Body of Missing Texas Woman Found off Florida Coast

Search crews found the body of a Texas woman who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys

By The Associated Press

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

The body of a Texas woman who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys was found Wednesday near the wreck she was exploring, officials said.

Divers found Jordan Jay Fisher of Rockport, Texas, on the bottom of the sea floor near the Vandenberg wreckage off of Key West around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She had gone missing on Tuesday as she was diving with her husband and several other people, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.

Her remains were taken by the U.S. Coast Guard to Key West, where an autopsy will be performed. Sheriff's officials say foul play is not suspected.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

winter storm 1 hour ago

House Panel Seeks Storm Documents From Texas Grid Operator

east Texas 6 hours ago

Texas A&M Forest Service Explains Impact of Winter Weather on East Texas Trees

On Tuesday, the dive master signaled for everyone to surface, but the group lost sight of Fisher, 50, while returning to the mooring line, the sheriff's office said. The dive master told investigators he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RockportFloridaFlorida Keys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us