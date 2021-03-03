Body of Missing Texas Woman Found off Florida Coast

The body of a Texas woman who went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys was found Wednesday near the wreck she was exploring, officials said.

Divers found Jordan Jay Fisher of Rockport, Texas, on the bottom of the sea floor near the Vandenberg wreckage off of Key West around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She had gone missing on Tuesday as she was diving with her husband and several other people, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.

Her remains were taken by the U.S. Coast Guard to Key West, where an autopsy will be performed. Sheriff's officials say foul play is not suspected.

On Tuesday, the dive master signaled for everyone to surface, but the group lost sight of Fisher, 50, while returning to the mooring line, the sheriff's office said. The dive master told investigators he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.