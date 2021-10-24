grand teton national park

Body of Missing 26-Year-Old Texas Man Located in Grand Teton

The morning sun illuminates the Grand Tetons, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Saturday, Aug 27, 2016. Park activities continue despite wildfires just north of Coulter Bay and in Yellowstone which have closed Teton's north entrance and the south entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Rescuers have located and recovered the body of a 26-year-old Texas man in Grand Teton National Park after he was reported missing on Thursday.

The National Park Service said Sunday that Jared Hembree was found near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park, or just southeast of the community of Moran.

The Park Service and the Teton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of death.

A search involving more than 80 personnel began after park law enforcement received a call expressing concern for Hembree's welfare based on the caller's interaction with Hembree just outside the park. Hembree's vehicle was found at the Game Warden

Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton.

Several agencies participated in the search, including the Civil Air Patrol and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

