Galveston Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a dumpster outside of a middle school.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported Thursday afternoon that police were called to Stephen F. Austin Middle School at about 9:30 a.m. after someone spotted a man's body in the dumpster.

The person's identity and cause of death have not yet been confirmed.

KPRC reported the Galveston Independent School District said the investigation does not include students or staff members.