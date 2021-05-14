An El Paso woman is recounting the disturbing discovery of blood coming from the apartment above hers last Saturday.

Ana Cardenas told Telemundo 48 in El Paso that she woke up at about 4 a.m. to the sound of something dripping. She went to the window and when she noticed it wasn't raining she turned on the lights in her bedroom to see blood dripping from the ceiling.

“Because I had the ceiling fan on, the same blood that was dripping from the apartment above fell onto the fan blades and that caused the blood to be all over,” Cardenas said in Spanish.

Cardenas said the blood was splattered across the walls, her bed and on her body.

After calling 911, authorities arrived to investigate.

"The firefighters knocked down his door and the body was lying exactly where my fan is underneath. He had carpet but the blood seeped through to my ceiling," she said. "It grossed me out, I was in shock. I thought, 'This isn't real. This is a dream. Wake up.' I called maintenance and they said, 'Are you sure?' and I said, 'Blood is falling on me.'"

According to information authorities provided to Cardenas, her neighbor had died from natural causes and had been decomposing in the apartment directly above her for about five to six days, but no one knew until her horrific discovery.

“Due to timing and heat, the body had decomposed. It was so much blood that it went through my ceiling fan," Cardenas said.

Although the apartment complex sent out a cleaning company, a lot of the woman's belongings had to be thrown away, according to Telemundo 48.

Cardenas said she did not have renter’s insurance since it was not required. She is now asking that the complex compensate her for the damages.

Cardenas told NBC affiliate KTSM she is traumatized and can’t eat, sleep or be in peace since the incident. She also said she wants a medical exam to ensure she doesn’t have an infection from being exposed to the blood.

“It was awful, an awful impact,” Cardenas said.

She said she did not renew her lease which was up after living there for a year and eight months, but she continues to search for an apartment within her budget.