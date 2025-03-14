Blowing dust pushed by wind gusts of more than 80 mph created treacherous, blinding driving conditions in the Panhandle on Friday that may soon arrive in North Texas.

According to the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, widespread blowing dust in the southern Panhandle was dropping visibility to 1/4-mile or less.

Incredible winds with gusts to 80 mph were blowing from the west, creating hazardous driving conditions for those headed north and south, especially on Interstate 27, where the Randall County Sheriff's Office closed part of the highway south of Amarillo.

The NWS in Amarillo said visibility in some areas is near zero and multiple crashes, including overturned tractor-trailers, have been reported.

Satellite photos shared by the NWS Lubbock showed a massive dust storm moving across the Panhandle and pushing toward Oklahoma and North Texas.

Satellite is showing the second round of dust for today. We are seeing gusts up to 70-80 mph across the region. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pmBiAvCToz — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 14, 2025

As the winds push eastward, the NWS office in Fort Worth said visibility in North Texas is expected to drop to 1 to 3 miles as the dusty dry air moves into the area Friday afternoon.

At noon, the NWS Fort Worth said gusts in North Texas had peaked at 45 mph, with the highest gusts still to the west. As the dryline moves east, relative humidity is expected to drop to between 10 and 30% for areas generally near or west of U.S. Highway 281.

Satellite Update: Dust & dry air is moving in and approaching our western counties. Humidity is already down to 15 to 30 percent in the Big Country with ~40 to 45 mph gusts. As the dust moves through, expect reduced visibilities anywhere from ~1 to 3 miles. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/4rxwS9iXve — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 14, 2025

Meanwhile, North Texas remains under a high Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning Friday due to above-normal temperatures, gusty winds, and arid conditions that will make wildfires more likely and more difficult to fight.

In North Texas, humidity is expected to be very low at 10%, and temperatures will be between 73 and 86 degrees. Dry conditions will also contribute to the fire risk. There is no rain in the forecast and vegetation is very dry. These conditions make a rapid spread of wildfires possible. The wind gusts will make fighting them much more difficult.

Driving in dust storms

The NWS recommends people do not drive through dust storms. Dust storms and haboobs can be miles long and several thousand feet high and can be blinding and make breathing difficult. If you are in a dust storm, the NWS recommends pulling off the road ASAP as the reduced visibility can lead to chain collisions and massive pileups. Once off the pavement, stop the vehicle, turn off the lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal to ensure the brake lights aren't illuminated. Lights should be off to avoid collisions with other drivers who might use the lights as a guide, assuming that's the road's path.

If you are unable to pull off the roadway, never stop on the traveled portion of a road. Proceed at a speed suitable for visibility, turn on lights, and sound the horn occasionally. Use the painted center line to help guide you. Look for a safe place to pull off the roadway.

Driving in strong winds

If you're driving in strong winds, the NWS recommends keeping a safe distance from high-profile vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and trailer vehicles, that may get blown over. Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands and slow down. Watch for items being blown in the wind that may get pushed into the roadway or your vehicle.