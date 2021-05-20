Oklahoma

Black Bear Killed In Norman, Oklahoma After Climbing Trees in Neighborhood Backyards

Getty Images

A black bear in Norman, Oklahoma has been killed after climbing trees in a residential neighborhood.

Officials said the black bear was roaming through yards and climbing trees in the area of around 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a report by KFOR-TV.

KFOR reported that police, fire crews, and workers with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife responded to the scene to attempt to tranquilize the animal.

A witness at the scene told KFOR that the bear was shot and killed.

Norman Police Department officials said the bear charged a wildlife law enforcement officer and a game warden.

According to KFOR, the game warden shot the bear, but witnesses described a different scene.

KFOR said it is unclear where the bear came from and how it got into the neighborhood.

