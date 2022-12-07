While border crossings are already at near-record highs, a Dallas immigration attorney anticipates the end of a Covid-era policy used to turn away millions of asylum seekers at the border could bring an even bigger surge.

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday it will appeal a ruling that would lift asylum restrictions in place since March 2020.

The Homeland Security Department said it would file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, challenging a court order for the administration to lift the asylum restrictions used to expel migrants 2.4 million times, according to CBP data.

Meanwhile, the number of Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum and living in Dallas Fort Worth continues to grow.

The number of Venezuelans living at a North Dallas apartment complex is so high, it’s been nicknamed ‘Villa Dallas’ after a city in Venezuela, according to locals.

Through word-of-mouth, migrants decide to move to the area as they await immigration hearings.

Joanna Diaz said she fled her economically and politically unstable country seven months ago and gave birth to her son in Texas.

Asked how she feels about living in Dallas, Diaz responds, “very happy.”

Millions of Venezuelans have sought asylum in the U.S. in recent years.

Those who are vetted and have a sponsor in the U.S. have been allowed through, while the CDC-public health policy known as Title 42 has led to the immediate expulsion of others to their native country or Mexico in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

There’s growing concern over a federal court’s ruling to lift Title 42 by December 21.

“I think Title 42 will go by the wayside unless of course the Supreme Court gets involved or appeals court,” said Dallas immigration attorney Eric Cedillo. “We are going to see a surge in the numbers [of migrants at the border] after the new year and now we need to be prepared for that.”

The policy has been used to expel migrant families and single adults at the border but is not used for children traveling alone.

Immigrant rights groups have argued the use of Title 42 hurts people fleeing persecution.

A coalition of conservative-leaning states wants to keep the public health rule.

Cedillo said he hopes the Biden administration will seek congressional approval for emergency funds and have a plan in place soon.

“If they don’t come up with a different policy to deal with Title 42, because we’ve denied about a million people over the last fiscal year just with respect to Title 42, so you can just imagine what the numbers are going to look like,” he said.