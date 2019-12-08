San Antonio

Bexar County Deputy Charged With Unlawful Strip Searches

A 49-year-old Bexar County deputy has been charged with allegedly illegally strip searching six females

The Bexar County, Texas, sheriff's department in San Antonio says a 49-year-old deputy has been arrested on misdemeanor charges of ordering illegal strip searches of six females.

A department news release says Floyd Berry was arrested Saturday on three counts of official oppression in southern Bexar County between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

Jail records show Berry remains in custody. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The sheriff's office said Berry was placed on administrative leave and faces termination as a deputy.

The department said Berry was hired by the sheriff's office in 2001 and had been a patrol deputy since 2015.

