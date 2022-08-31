Beto O'Rourke Returns to Texas Campaign Trail After Recovering From Bacterial Infection

Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Laredo! We're looking forward to seeing you on Friday evening at Firefighters Union Hall 872.



Join us at 6:00 for music (IconicZZ), food, and a great night of organizing together. RSVP here: https://t.co/qHtXgtm7hh pic.twitter.com/N5wLZBbYHh — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 31, 2022

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.