Beto O’Rourke Backers Cite Poll Showing He’d Sail Through Senate Primary; Cornyn Wary He’ll Heed the Call

With just a week remaining before the deadline to run for office in Texas next year, some Democrats are still hoping to see Beto O'Rourke jump into the race to unseat Sen. John Cornyn.

Cornyn himself continued to raise money on Monday off the specter.

Poll after poll shows Cornyn would trounce the dozen or so contenders for the Democratic nomination at this point. None can touch the near-universal name recognition O'Rourke enjoys among Texas Democrats after his near-miss against Sen. Ted Cruz last year.

