Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Bats, Other Wildlife Found Dead After Texas Winter Storm

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

The prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures in Texas the last two weeks, combined with limited food resources, have affected many fish and wildlife species, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The animals most likely impacted by the storm include axis deer, blackbuck, and nilgai antelope that originate in temperate climates, as well as, various bat species and multiple bird species.

Across the state, people have seen dead bats under bridges, along with finding live bats that were injured due to the freeze because of dehydration, starvation and cold body temperatures. TPWD says if you find a dead or live bat, it’s extremely important that you do not handle the animals.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

FEMA 16 seconds ago

Long Lines and Frustration at Fair Park as Thousands Make Up Second Shot

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking for the public's help by reporting any wildlife deaths on their property, neighborhoods, etc. by clicking here.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

TPWD says as their staff is able to conduct more field site visits, as well as gather reports from the public, they will be able to better analyze the long-term winter storm impacts on the state's wildlife.

This article tagged under:

Texas Parks & Wildlife DepartmentTexas newswinter storm
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us