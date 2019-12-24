Baby Reunited With Family After Being Found at Houston House With Dead Mother

Margot Carey, the baby found in the Houston-area after her and her mother were missing, was reunited with her father in Austin Monday night, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

Many law enforcement agencies were searching for her and her 33-year-old mother Heidi Broussard after they were both reported missing on Dec. 12. Broussard was found dead Thursday night at a home in Jersey Village, outside of Houston.

Police said that baby Margot was reunited with her family.

"They’re just putting her back where she belongs -- with her family,” Margot's grandfather Ty Carey said to KPRC. “A child needs to be, especially at that age, needs (the) voices and smells of familiarity.”

A prayer vigil was held Monday night.

Police said the person arrested in connection with the case had been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Bond for the suspect, Magen Fieramusca, was set at $600,000. Police said she was a close friend of Broussard's. Police believe she faked a pregnancy, killed Broussard and kidnapped the newborn, KPRC reported.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi's mother, said police told her that the woman's body, believed to be her daughter, was found in the trunk of a car.

The baby was found "healthy" and was taken by Child Protective Services, police said.

The fire department said the original call regarding the Jersey Village home came from Child Protective Services.

Broussard and her child were last seen in Austin Dec. 12 when she dropped her 6-year-old son off at school, police said.

Police said they believed she returned to her Austin apartment. Her boyfriend told police that he came home to find the front door wide open, along with her car, purse and baby bag left behind.