Austin Police: ‘No Known Threats' for Biden Inauguration

Austin police will be on tactical alert until further notice

No threats related to Wednesday's planned transition of presidential power have been identified in Texas' capital city, according to the Austin Police Department.

However, police will be on tactical alert until further notice, requiring all officers to be in uniform and prepared to respond as needed, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington D.C., Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon said during a press conference Tuesday.

According to Chacon, there will be a police presence in coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety around the Texas Capitol building Wednesday, where some groups from "across the political spectrum" have made plans on social media to gather. Officers will also monitor police headquarters and Austin City Hall.

No large demonstrations or incidents have taken place so far at the Texas Capitol since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified Biden's win.

Chacon said 49 Austin police officers have been deployed to assist the Washington D.C. metropolitan police during Wednesday's inauguration, a smaller number from previous deployments to ensure the city has enough officers available to respond to any potential local incidents.

