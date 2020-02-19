Austin

Austin Police: Man Kept Driving With Body of Person He Hit

By Associated Press

A driver has been arrested after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian in Austin, Texas, kept driving for about half a mile with the mangled body in the car and then went to a beer garden.

Paul Joseph Garcia, 24, remained in jail Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury. An arrest affidavit says witnesses told officers Saturday night that they saw a Ford Focus hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving.

The affidavit says the body of the pedestrian, who has not been named, went through the windshield and was found in the passenger seat The affidavit said the pedestrian had extreme injuries to the head and some body parts were detached.

The affidavit said that after getting out of the car, Garcia walked barefoot into a beer garden.

Garcia was being held on $110,000 bond. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

