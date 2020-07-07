Austin

Austin Outlines Plan for 35-Day Shutdown If COVID-19 Trends Do Not Improve

The plan would allow Austin to operate in a limited capacity and improve methods of contact tracing and testing

Officials with the City of Austin have outlined a plan for a 35-day shutdown if COVID-19 trends do not improve.

Austin's mayor Steve Adler said the plan is a last resort.

The plan would allow Austin to operate in a limited capacity and improve methods of contact tracing and testing. Austin would operate in a manner that is similar to what Texas saw in Phase One of Abbott's Open Texas plan.

Austin's plan, combined with social distancing and face covering requirements, aims to avoid future shutdowns due to coronavirus.

The city's current trajectory indicated that Austin's hospital capacity could run out in two weeks.

The shutdown plan would need to be approved by Gov. Greg Abbott.

