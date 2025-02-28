An Austin infant is among the latest in the state to have contracted measles.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson confirmed the case Friday afternoon during a press conference, according to KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Austin.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The child was unvaccinated and was believed to have been infected while traveling overseas. Austin Public Health said the child's family members are vaccinated and additional exposures aren't expected.

Before the announcement in Austin, the number of people with known measles cases in Texas increased to 146 on Friday. The Texas outbreak included the death of an unvaccinated school-aged child who died in West Texas where the virus has largely spread through a concentrated “close-knit, undervaccinated” Mennonite community.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Friday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was working with the state health department on the outbreak and last week directed the agency to deploy "epidemiologists, immunization teams, and specimen collection teams" to the affected areas while advising emergency management teams to be ready to offer additional support.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before entering kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. questioned RFK Jr. about the infant onesies once sold by Children’s Health Defense, the anti-vaccine nonprofit Kennedy founded, in his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinic and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

New Mexico health officials are also hosting several vaccination clinics in Hobbs next week.